US Refuses to Acknowledge Israel’s Guilt in Al-Rashid Massacre

The United States vetoed a draft resolution to hold Israel accountable for the massacre in al-Rashid, Gaza City, against defenceless Palestinians waiting for aid trucks.

Algeria submitted the draft to the United Nations Security Council. The African country called for a private meeting to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip and hold Israel accountable.

Algeria, through a presidential statement, denounced the crimes against the civilian population committed by the occupying forces, but the text was not approved by Washington’s refusal.

The United States voted against the Algerian proposal because it considers that the massacre that occurred is not the fault of the Israeli occupation.

Arial photogate shows starving people gathering around the aid trucks. The poor people heard about aid trucks coming, after they gathered to get some flour, they were ambushed and slaughtered in cold blood. #GazaHolocaust #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/ICAdqEEXLC — Ambasada Palestina (@ambasadapal) March 1, 2024

The Palestinian delegate to the UN, Riad Mansour, said about the US refusal to stop the genocide, "the savage massacre shows that as long as the Security Council remains paralyzed by the veto, the Palestinians will continue to pay lives".

However, the members of the United Nations Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire, but until the United States vote for an agreement cannot be reached, although negotiations and discussions will continue, the Palestinian diplomat said.

The number of deaths in the al-Rasid street massacre in Gaza increased to 112 and the number of wounded to 700.