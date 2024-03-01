Gaza Is Battered by Fierce Israeli Bombing

The Israeli aggression is intensifying by air, land and by cutting off supplies such as hospitals.

Israel bombed residential areas in Gaza, killing dozens of Palestinian civilians throughout the strip.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, a child was killed and others were seriously injured, following a bombing of the Yibna refugee camp.

Rafah province is one of the largest refugee centres in Palestine and is the destination of future military deployments by Israel.

Another area affected by the shelling was the civilian district of Jabalaa, another refugee centre. In Maghraqa a civilian was killed by a drone attack, the incident occurred inside his own home.

Khan-Yunis also suffered air strikes by the occupying forces, which destroyed a civilian neighbourhood and killed people hiding in an abandoned car.

The Israeli aggression is intensifying by air, land and by cutting off supplies such as hospitals, such as the Nasser medical complex, which has been completely shut down since 18 February due to lack of fuel and medical supplies.