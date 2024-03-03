At Least Ten Children Dead by Starvation in Gaza

"There are likely to be more children fighting for their lives in some of the few hospitals left in Gaza," Adele Khodr said.

According to UNICEF, at least 10 children have died in recent days from dehydration and malnutrition in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, where almost 16% of children under two suffer from acute malnutrition.

UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr said that "The child deaths we feared are here, as malnutrition is raging in the Gaza Strip," noting that the ten children died in the Kamal Adwan hospital, in the north of the enclave

"There are likely to be more children fighting for their lives in some of the few hospitals left in Gaza," she laments, while stressing that many others cannot receive any attention due to the destruction of the health infrastructure in the Strip.

Khodr said these deaths are predictable and completely preventable, while recalling that the widespread lack of nutritious food, drinking water and medical services is affecting children and mothers, hindering their ability to breastfeed their children.

“The disparity in conditions in the north and south is clear evidence that aid restrictions in the north are costing lives”, said Khodr who pointed out that in the north nearly 16% are acutely malnourished, and in the south in Rafah, where aid has been more available, found 5 per cent of children under 2 years are acutely malnourished.

Palestinian Ministry of Health notes that the figures are 15. On the other hand a spokesperson from the health entity spread in his Facebook account that "fifteen children were martyred as a result of malnutrition and drought at Kamal Adwan Hospital".

Also, the spokeperson noted that there is fear by the lives of 6 malnourished and dehydrated children in intensive care at the Hospital due to the interruption of the generator and oxygen and poor medical capabilities.