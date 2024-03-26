DR: More than 49,000 First Responders during Easter Week 

There will also be 3,323 aid stations located on beaches, roads, highways and avenues, as well as 303 Immediate Response Units, 603 ambulances and three helicopters at strategic points.

On Tuesday, official sources announced that the Easter Week operation "Conscience for Life 2024" in the Dominican Republic will involve more than 49,000 first responders and some 3,000 aid stations.

The information was released by President Luis Abinader during LA Semanal con la Prensa, held in the Salón Las Cariátides of the National Palace.

Speaking to the media, Abinader said that the plan will begin on Thursday at 14:00 local time and will run until Sunday 31 March at 18:00 local time.

He said that during the holiday, 248 beach resorts will be closed and during Good Friday the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited. With regard to the personnel involved in the operation, he said that there will be 49,723 brigadistas, doctors, paramedics, military, police and search and rescue specialists.

El operativo estará desplegado en las principales vías del país, dirigido por el @COE_RD con el apoyo de unas 49 instituciones públicas y privadas; más de 8,000 voluntarios de la @DefensaCivilRD, y el despliegue de unos 1,400 miembros de la @Digesettrd_. #LASemanal pic.twitter.com/BcyPSspjsz — Presidencia de la República Dominicana (@PresidenciaRD) March 25, 2024

The tweet reads, "The operation will be deployed on the country's main roads, led by the Emergency Operations Center with the support of some 49 public and private institutions; more than 8,000 volunteers from the Civil Defense, and the deployment of some 1,400 members of the General Directorate of Safety and Land Transportation."

In the same vein, the head of state said that there will be nine regional command centers, 51 crane posts, 11 pre-hospital care centers, 25 posts with car-workshops on highways and roads, and 23 boats.

The operation will include 20 road protection and assistance devices, 21 centers for the location and care of lost children, 47 buses and three mobile hospitals.

The National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant) will also restrict the hours for the transfer of goods and will regulate urban and interurban public transport, private vehicles, motorbikes and establish pedestrian walkways, due to the nighttime activities.