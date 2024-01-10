Dominican Left-Wing Forces Support South Africa Against Israel

Pretoria asked the ICJ to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza, and hearings on this request will be held in The Hague on the 11th and 12th of this month.

On Tuesday, leftist and revolutionary organizations in the Dominican Republic supported the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for war crimes committed against the people of Gaza.

The Communist Labor Party (PCT), the Revolutionary Force (FR) and the Dominican Popular Movement (MPD-ML) pointed out that the lawsuit filed by that country on December 29, 2023, is more than justified since there are almost 30 thousand dead and injured, mostly children, women and the elderly, as a result of Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.

Pretoria asked the ICJ to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza, and hearings on this request will be held in The Hague on the 11th and 12th of this month.

"We believe that this trial against criminal Zionism and the genocide against Gaza and the Palestinian people will bear political and humanitarian fruit, regardless of the arrogance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, among others," they said in a statement to which Prensa Latina had access.

The following countries have endorsed #SouthAfrica’s genocide convention lawsuit against #Israel at the International Court of Justice:



����Malaysia

����Turkey

����Bolivia

����Nicaragua

����The Maldives

����Venezuela

����Namibia

����Jordan

����Morocco

����Iran

����Bangladesh

����Pakistan

����Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/UGsbgbFMm5 — The Arab Posts (@The_Arab_Posts) January 10, 2024

They maintained that Dominican revolutionaries, democratic and progressive sectors must show solidarity with the South African initiative and with other forces supporting the Palestinian cause.

The PCT, FR and the MPD-ML also welcomed the initiative of some 100 Chilean lawyers who filed a complaint in the International Criminal Court against Netanyahu for crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes in Gaza.