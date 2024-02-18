Municipal Elections This Sunday in Dominican Republic

A total of 158 mayors, 1164 regidurías, 235 municipal directorates and 735 members are the positions to be contested in the electoral contest at the municipal level.

Starting at 7H00 (11H00 UTC) and until 17H00 (21H00 UTC) this Sunday, some 8,103,291 Dominicans will be able to exercise their right to vote in municipal elections, thus deciding the country’s destinies for the next four years.

A total of 158 mayors, 1164 regidurías (the Council of Councillors is an exclusively normative, regulatory and oversight body, a legislative complement to the municipal governments), 235 municipal directorates and 735 members are the positions to be contested in the electoral contest at the municipal level.

The Central Electoral Board (JCE) indicated that for these elections there are a total of 4420 precincts and 17 317 polling stations. For these elections were registered 18198 people seeking to opt for any of the charges in dispute.

They add 3849 public offices to be elected in elections in which the different political parties, including the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the newly created People’s Force (FP) struggle to win at the end of the day.

Prof. @rdandoy is currently in Dominican Rep. to observe the local elections in this country #ElectionObservation pic.twitter.com/6fsZ7OvCpM — DemObsEU (@DemObsEU) February 18, 2024

The election campaign was marked by caravans, street tours, candidates' proposals, opposition complaints about possible sabotage in the elections, more complaints from the opposition that the ruling party has been using state resources to favor its candidates for these elections.

On the other hand, the Dominican president on the moment of excercise his right to vote expressed that he "urge all Dominicans to come and vote... I ask everyone to come, with joy, with the passion of their candidates".

He pointed out that the process had been peaceful and organized, and hoped that it would continue in that way, referring to the various incidents that had occurred in some demarcations and confirmed that all the victims were members of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

After the voting closed, at five in the afternoon, the digitization of votes will begin, and to ensure transparency, Liranzo said that it is a process that can be filmed, and the results will be released after eleven at night.