DR:  Vice-President Agrees to Participate in Election Debate

Last week the presidential candidates of the PRM, FP and PLD confirmed their presence at the ANJE's debates.

On Sunday, official sources reported that Dominican Vice President Raquel Peña accepted the invitation to the debate that the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE) made to two other candidates for the same position in view of the presidential elections on May 19th.

Peña stated through his social network account X that "since ANJE shared with us their intention to hold a vice-presidential debate, I have counted the hours to announce my willingness to participate. I believe in a conscious vote as the basis of democracy."

The vice-presidential candidates for the majority Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Zoraima Cuello, and Ingrid Mendoza, of the People's Force (FP), will also attend the debate.

In addition, ANJE reiterated that all the candidates invited to the senatorial and presidential debates scheduled for 22 and 24 April, respectively, have been confirmed.

La ANJE convocó a las aspirantes de los partidos Fuerza del Pueblo (FP), Ingrid Mendoza; Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), Raquel Peña, y Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), Zoraima Cuello.



The tweet reads, "The ANJE convened the candidates of the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP), Ingrid Mendoza; Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), Raquel Peña, and Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), Zoraima Cuello."

The first to respond in the affirmative was the President of the Republic and PRM candidate, Luis Abinader, who said that "...debating is not an obligation, but it is an act of responsibility towards democracy."

For his part, former president and FP candidate Leonel Fernández, accepting the invitation, said that "...it will be the debate of who is capable of building a better future for the Dominican Republic and who only builds a future of fallacies for the country."

The last to confirm was Abel Martinez of the PLD, who acknowledged the contribution that the Association is making to democracy, "by organizing this presidential debate, which society has demanded so much and which is eagerly awaited," he said.

Martínez, who is third in voter preferences, according to recent polls, asked the group to extend the invitation to all presidential aspirants without discrimination, as he believes it to be fair and of great interest, but so far the Association has not commented on the matter.