Electoral Ban Begins in the Dominican Republic

During these days, allusions related to the promotion of political parties, groupings or movements or admitted candidates have ceased, according to article 177 of law 20-13, Organic Law of the Electoral Regime.

Silence surrounds the Dominican Republic this Thursday, where the electoral ban decreed 72 hours before next Sunday's municipal elections has been in force since the first minute of this day.

In contrast to the last few weeks, in which the media echoed the electoral campaign and the loudspeakers in the streets exalted the promises of the candidates, now the cities are calm as all proselytizing activities are prohibited.

The Central Electoral Board (JCE), governing body of the electoral process, indicated that the proselytizing activities were restricted, in order for the citizens to concentrate on the upcoming electoral action and decide in peace who they will favor with their vote.

Por disposición de la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) a partir de la medianoche de este jueves queda prohibida toda actividad de campaña electoral y los medios de comunicación no podrán difundir ningún tipo de propaganda proselitista. pic.twitter.com/UpkEbg3AbZ — INFORMANDO (@informando_rd7) February 15, 2024

The tweet reads, "By order of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), as of midnight this Thursday, all electoral campaign activities are prohibited and the media will not be allowed to broadcast any type of campaign propaganda."

In an interview to Diario Libre, the president of the JCE, Román Jáquez Liranzo, reminded that the media can only publish educational contents and information of orientation to the voters.

Jáquez Liranzo pointed out that those who violate the law will be punished -both organizations and individuals- with the payment of a fine of one to 200 minimum salaries.

He also said that any type of information regarding the elections must come from the JCE and invited the population to disregard statements made during this period, as well as to verify reliable sources of information through official communication channels.

He specified that "The Central Electoral Board will be the official platform for the dissemination of data. Issuing false information is the worst damage that can be done to democracy".

During the interview, he also reminded that as from Saturday 17 no alcoholic beverages will be sold, a measure that will be extended until Monday 19.

Regarding the observers of the process, the president of the JCE pointed out that 14 international organizations will be present.

Jáquez Liranzo considered that the number of foreign visitors will be between 85 and 100, since, he said, they are still receiving accreditation requests from organizations and political figures.

Some 450 national observers will also act, represented, among other organizations, by Citizen Participation (PC), the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (Anje) and the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep).

Next Sunday's elections are likely to be close, since 18,198 candidates are registered for 3,849 positions for the next four years.

More than eight million Dominicans have been summoned to the polls and will exercise their right to vote in 17,317 polling stations.

On that day, 158 mayors, 158 deputy mayors, 1,164 councilors and an equal number of their alternates will be elected. Also, 235 district directors and 235 deputy directors, as well as 735 vocals.