Dominican President Addresses Haitian Crisis at UN

Dominican President Luis Abinader on Tuesday addressed the crisis in Haiti and the recent demonstrations at the United Nations (UN) Security Council in New York.

Abinader said in a press conference that he expects to have more details on the dispatch of Kenyan troops to the neighboring nation during the development of the meeting.

The head of state expressed that the government will remain firm in its position in relation to the crisis in Port-au-Prince and reaffirmed that the international community is the one that should act in aid of that nation.

On January 29, demonstrations were resumed in Haiti with the aim of overthrowing Prime Minister Ariel Henry and paralyzing the country.

La grave situación en el vecino país de Haití no ha sido atendida con la urgencia y contundencia que amerita. El resultado es que hoy, Haití, con gran parte de su territorio controlado por bandas criminales, se encuentra al borde de una guerra civil. — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) February 13, 2024

The tweet reads, "The serious situation in neighboring Haiti has not been addressed with the urgency and forcefulness it deserves. The result is that today, Haiti, with much of its territory controlled by criminal gangs, is on the brink of civil war."

The call was issued by former senator Jean Charles Moise, who called for five days of revolts throughout the national territory.

Last week, Abinader reiterated that his country is prepared to deal with any situation of instability in the border area, when questioned about the probable repercussion that the continuous calls of former rebel leader Guy Philippe "for a revolution" for Henry to leave power could have in the bordering provinces.

His statements came at a time when Haiti is experiencing a wave of demonstrations calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister, while thousands of people have been killed by the armed gangs that practically control the territory.