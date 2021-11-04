Cubans To Receive Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines

Health professionals, tourists workers, scientists, teachers, and Armed Forces members will have priority in the vaccination process.

On Thursday, Cuban health authorities announced that they begin to apply a booster dose of the Sovereign Plus, Sovereign 01, and Abdala COVID-19 vaccines to the population ahead of the reopening of the country's borders and tourist activities on Nov. 15.

"Our vaccines proved to generate antibodies until eight months after the last dose. Therefore, we must start strengthening the immune response of the population vaccinated since May," the BioCubaFarma Science Policy Director Rolando Perez stressed.

Citizens immunized with the Abdala vaccine will receive a booster dose of the Sovereign Plus vaccine. Meanwhile, those people who get the Sovereign 02 vaccine will get a booster injection of either the Sovereign 01 vaccine or the Abdala vaccine.

Health professionals, tourists workers, scientists, teachers, and Armed Forces members will have priority in the vaccination. Once this population receive the booster dose, the process will continue with over 60-year-old citizens, pregnant women, and patients with comorbidities.

The Biden administration is looking to escalate efforts at destabilization when Cuba fully reopens to tourism on November 15th.



The people of SF say: End the Blockade! No CIA Coups! Let Cuba Live! pic.twitter.com/PSjJy6LCOd — ANSWER Coalition- Bay Area (@sfANSWER) November 1, 2021

“All the adult population will have received a booster dose by the first half of 2022,” Perez assured, and recalled that coronavirus contagions and deaths have significantly decreased in Cuba.

The contagion decrease stems from the advance in the massive immunization campaign, thanks to which over 88 percent of the population have received at least one dose of locally produced vaccines.

As of Nov. 4, this Caribbean country had reported 953,750 COVID-19 cases and 8,250 related deaths, four of which occurred in the last 24 hours.