Activists Mark the Day of Solidarity With Cuba Worldwide

Car and bicycle rides in support of the Cuban people were seen in several cities such as San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Panama, and Santo Domingo.

Car and bicycle caravans rallied Sunday to mark the Day of Solidarity with Cuba in the U.S. and other nations.

San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Albuquerque, and Minnesota joined the initiative promoted by solidarity groups, Cuban residents, and the Bridges of Love project.

Car and bicycle rides in support of the Cuban people were also reported in Ottawa and Vancouver.

Activists organized marches in Venezuela, Paraguay, Mexico, El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Brazil.

The walks are part of the "We have Memory" campaign organized by The Cuba Institute of People's Friendship (ICAP) against terrorism and the blockade.

Likewise, a call was launched for the initiative "From Australia to Cuba with Love", consisting of walks in different localities of that nation until covering a distance similar to that which separates both countries.

In July, Bridges of Love made a walk of over 2,000 kilometers from Miami to Washington, where the promoters delivered a petition backed by more than 27,000 signatures urging President Joe Biden to lift the blockade and improve relations with Cuba.