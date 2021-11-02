Cuba To Receive 400 International Air Connections Per Week

As of Nov. 7, incoming travelers will not have to undergo a mandatory quarantine or present a negative PCR test. However, they must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

On Tuesday, Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez announced that Cuba will increase international air connections from 63 to 400 flights per week as of November 15.

At least 147 flights will come from the United States, Rodriguez said and explained that the number of international connections could even be higher because travel agencies continue to request permits to operate in the country.

The increase in flights is part of the reopening to tourism that will occur after a year and a half of reduction in the number of foreign visitors. In April 2020, Cuba suspended commercial and charter flights to curb the COVID-19 spread. Although the airports were reopened in October of that year, authorities only allowed some flights from the U.S., Mexico, Panama, Bahamas, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

As of Nov. 7, incoming travelers will not have to undergo a mandatory quarantine or present a negative PCR test. However, they must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. This controlled reopening of tourism is the consequence of the advance of mass vaccination in Cuba, a country that will have 90 percent of its population inmunized in the next 30 days.

Despite all the difficulties caused by the U.S. blockade, this Caribbean nation has managed to develop tourist destinations highly desired by travelers. In the first half of 2021, Cuba received 114,460 international travelers, 72,304 of whom came from Russia, the country that became the main source of tourism to the island during the pandemic.

Other travelers came from countries such as the United States (7,258), Germany (4,719), Spain (3,753); Canada (2,296), Philippines (2,017), Italy (1,680), France (1,511), Ukraine (1,070) and the United Kingdom (1,061). According to customs declarations, the main reasons for their travels were tourism (99,669), unspecified reasons (12,903), business and professional reasons (1,843), and events (45).

Before the pandemic, tourism represented the second largest source of foreign exchange income, accounting for 10 percent of Cuban gross domestic product (GDP).