"These initiatives are doomed to failure since they were never authentic," Cuba's Communist Party Secretary of Ideology Rogelio Polanco stated.

On Tuesday, Cuba's Communist Party (PCC) Secretary of Ideology Rogelio Polanco presented new evidence linking the domestic organizers of a march with U.S.-backed terrorists seeking to destabilize the Cuban revolution.

Among the pieces of evidence is a recording of a conversation between the Alpha 66 terrorist organization member Yunior Garcia and Raul Sanchez, who participated in the 1976 U.S. terrorist attack on a Cuban plane in Barbados.

In that conversation, Sanchez assured Garcia that U.S.-based organizations will offer protesters logistical assistance for their mobilizations, propaganda in U.S.-controlled media, and U.S. yates to support destabilizing actions on Nov. 15.

"These initiatives are doomed to failure since they were never authentic. Trying to give them any legal or democratic foundation is to misrepresent their essence," Polanco insisted and urged the U.S. government to stop interfering in Cuba’s internal affairs.



"Our Caribbean region also continues to call for the discontinuation of the economic, financial and trade embargo on our brothers and sisters in the

Republic of Cuba. "



Recently, the Cuba Money Project also revealed that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) granted about US$6 million for subversive projects in Cuba in late September.

Among the beneficiaries of these funds were the Cuban Democratic Directory led by terrorist Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat and Digital DNA and Cubanet, which are digital outlets that direct media campaigns against Cuba.

"It is evident that we are in the presence of a new chapter in the unconventional war, a soft coup d'état, or the manual of nonviolent struggle that the United States has executed in other Latin American countries," Polanco insisted.

