Cuba Launches a Modern Biotech Plant in Mariel Development Zone

The CIGB-Mariel Biotechnological Industrial Complex, the most modern of its kind in Cuba, was inaugurated today in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro and the president of the Caribbean country, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The institution, the result of collaboration between the BioCubaFarma Group and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), is the first high-tech industry established in the Mariel Special Development Zone, said the Cuban president during the inauguration.

"The Complex will research, develop and produce vaccines and innovative medicines for the treatment of diseases that are the main health problems in Cuba and the world," said the head of state.

He added that the stand-out treatments include those against cancer, diabetes, autoimmune and infectious diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, COVID-19, and others.

To this end, the plant will develop drugs of national production, such as the Abdala vaccine, or the Jusvinza, Heberprot-P and Heberferon drugs.

Also considered one of the most advanced of its kind in the region, the Complex is the result of an investment designed by Cuban specialists and engineers, said the head of state.

En presencia General Ejército @RaulCastro_Ruz quedó inaugurada planta Industrial Biotecnológica CIGB-Mariel SA. En sus palabras 1er Secretario @PartidoPCC @DiazCanelB destacó esta inversión cubana es 1a de alta tecnología en @ZEDMarielCuba. A pesar del bloqueo #EEUU #Venceremos!. pic.twitter.com/JI9zJBN0VQ — Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (@R_Malmierca) November 1, 2021

"In the presence of Army Gen. @RaulCastro_Ruz, the Industrial Biotechnological Plant CIGB-Mariel SA was inaugurated. In his words, 1st Secretary @PartidoPCC @DiazCanelB highlighted that this Cuban investment is the first high-tech investment in @ZEDMarielCuba . Despite the blockade #USA #Venceremos!"

For his part, Eduardo Martínez, president of the BioCubaFarma Group, said that the institution brings together the innovative thinking of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, with the support of the national authorities.

The inauguration of the Complex on Monday coincided with the 8th anniversary of creating the Mariel Special Development Zone, a project of vital importance for Cuba.

The initiative, located in the western province of Artemisa, has been promoting foreign direct investment since November 2013.