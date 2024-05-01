Cubans Ratify Their Commitment to the Revolution on Labor Day

From the early hours of Wednesday, Cubans marched towards the Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Havana, an emblematic place where they celebrate International Workers Day.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, revolutionary leader Raul Castro, and thousands of people were present at a site that symbolizes the struggle of the world's peoples.

"Once again, millions of Cubans are showing that we remain firm and united around the Revolution, defending its ideals of independence, sovereignty, and social justice," said Ulises Guilarte, the secretary of the Workers Central Union of Cuba (CTC).

"We have the responsibility of consolidating the socialist state-owned enterprises and ensuring the growth of the supply of goods and services," he added, recalling that this day celebrates the heroism of the Cuban proletariat.

#InPictures | Cuba celebrates Workers' Day with demonstrations, in which the country's great politicians are present. pic.twitter.com/xo4U8JQWDD — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 1, 2024

Regarding this year's celebrations, the workers have also organized the "International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba," in which representatives of organizations from countries such as the United States, Canada, Ecuador, Colombia and Uruguay will participate.

This event aims to provide a space for workers to express their solidarity with the people's struggle against imperialism and in favor of world peace.

CTC Secretary took advantage of this opportunity to denounce the Zionist genocide in Gaza and ratified the solidarity of the Cuban labor movement with the Palestinian cause.

On Wednesday, International Workers' Day was also celebrated in squares and avenues of the main Cuban cities. "Today, we ratify our fundamental commitment to the progress of our society," the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) said through social networks.