Argentina Refuses to Supply Fuel to Cuban Planes

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Cubana de Aviacion flights to Buenos Aires were canceled because fuel suppliers in Argentina refused to serve the airline.

The companies have invoked "provisions of the United States blockade against Cuba" to not supply the aircraft of the Cuban state airline.

Additionally, this measure has affected other airlines contracted by Cubana de Aviacion, preventing them from fulfilling commitments to passengers.

This surprising decision took place despite the Cuban flights being approved by the Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC).

The impact of the blockade was one of the issues most emphasized by Cuba today during a new round of migration talks with the United States, said Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío.

In response to this situation, the airline has decided to assist affected passengers in Cuba by sending them back on flights operated by other airlines connecting to Argentina. Other passengers will be eligible for a full refund of their airfare.

Cubana de Aviacion resumed its flights between Havana and Buenos Aires in May 2023, after a period of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also resumed flights from Argentina with a stopover in Cayo Coco and a final destination in Havana using a leased aircraft.

Usually, Cubana de Aviacion operates a weekly flight between Buenos Aires/Ezeiza (EZE), Cayo Coco (CCC), and Havana (HAV) using an Airbus A330-200 operated by the Spanish airline Plus Ultra Airlines.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Cuban airline transported 3,221 passengers with an occupancy rate of 61 percent. The number of Argentine travelers to Cuba increased by 44 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 12,753 people.