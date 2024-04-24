Cuban President Highlighted the Alliance and Cooperation Between the ALBA States

It is the alliance of solidarity and cooperation, winner of pragmatism that only bets on profit," said the Cuban head of state, while insisting that said instance was the first concretion of a brotherhood founded by commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, which still has a way to go.

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, referred this Wednesday during the XXIII Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) that the agency is an alliance of solidarity and cooperation.

"It is the alliance of solidarity and cooperation, winner of pragmatism that only bets on profit," said the Cuban head of state, while insisting that said instance was the first concretion of a brotherhood founded by commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, which still has a way to go.

Highlighting the feats in the social order of ALBA-TCP, the Cuban head of state valued that this is the alliance where many found answers to a development project. "Cuba will always be in the ALBA-TCP because above the blockades and difficulties, said Díaz- Canel Bermúdez.

"The alliance has proven when it has been possible to do it from the south," said the Cuban dignitary, while stressing that it is time to be together, alluding to the Cuban National Hero, José Martí.

��️| Presidente @DiazCanelB en la Cumbre del #ALBATCP:



The text reads,

"Our commitment to integration and unity is invariable. We will continue working tirelessly for an ALBA of victories, for an ALBA of peace and unity, for an ALBA of solidarity and cooperation, said Diaz-Canel.

The Cuban president also warned about the imperialist pretensions of erasing all traces of the left and of making people forget their struggles and their history. It also reaffirmed the commitment of Cuba and ALBA to peace, freedom and sovereignty.

On the other hand, he condemned the intrusion of the Ecuadorian police into the Mexican embassy, which culminated in the unjust imprisonment of Vice President Jorge Glass. The Cuban president classified the action of a total violation of international law and Mexican sovereignty.

��️| “Nuestro compromiso con la integración y la unidad es invariable.



The text reads,

Diaz-Canel asked that Jorge Glass be reinstated as an asylee and that his constitutional rights be respected.

He also recalled the recognition of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace and called for the reaffirmation of this character, "that Latin America and the Caribbean be characterized by its dedication to regional peace," added the head of state.

On other issues, Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the blockade policy against Cuba, intensified in recent years since the Trump administration, in response to which he called for the total lifting of sanctions immediately.

The text reads,

#Cuba will always be present in #ALBATCP because, above blockages and difficulties that decree empires and mercilessly impose the deeply unjust international order, our Alliance has proven how and how much can be done from the South.

He also congratulated the Venezuelan people for the development of the new electoral process in a climate of peace, despite the attempt of some sectors to resort to violence and to resume "failed methods that caused so much pain".

It also joined the complaint against any interference in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic and the coercive measures imposed against the sister nation.

In addition, he reiterated the unconditional assistance to the people of Haiti and rejected attempts to intervene militarily in the Caribbean country.

Finally, Diaz-Canel expressed support for Palestine and condemned the genocide carried out by Tel Aviv in more than 200 days of continuous aggression.