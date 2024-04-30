Cuba and Argentina Suspend Regular Flights Due to Blockade Violations

The decision is made based on the fact that Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales S.A. (YPF) of the Argentine Republic informed the Cuban airline of its refusal to continue supplying fuel to its aircraft, in application of the US blockade against Havana.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba (MINREX), reported that the Cuban airline suspended regular travel between Havana and Argentina due to the United States embargo policies.

According to a note from MINREX, "Cubana de Aviación sought countless alternatives to maintain the operations that were already planned and authorized by the Argentine National Civil Aviation Administration and not to affect passengers by contracting other airlines. The Head of Cubana de Aviación’s Unit in Buenos Aires met with high-ranking executives of the Argentine transportation and civil aviation area to find a joint solution. However, she did not receive a satisfactory response to ensure the sale of fuel".

The application of this arbitrary measure by the company YPF Argentina is an obvious demonstration not only of the application of the genocidal U.S. blockade against Cuba, but also of its extraterritorial nature, in addition to the fact that it contravenes the rules of international trade, the Cuban Foreign Ministry added.

Cuba denounces the violation of Law No. 24,871, adopted on 20 August 1997 and promulgated on 5 September of the same year, which states that "foreign laws intended to generate extraterritorial effects through the imposition of an economic blockade will be absolutely inapplicable and devoid of legal effect...".

Likewise, the Cuban foreign ministry reports that the measure will have consequences for Cubana de Aviación and for Argentine citizens.

"The application of anachronistic and absurd restrictions to a Cuban company is a tangible fact that shows the devastating effects of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba," added MINREX.