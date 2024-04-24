President Maduro Calls for the Integration of Alba Countries Into a United Front

Together with the heads of the other 10 member states, President Maduro celebrated 20 years of the alliance.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during the XXIII summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas Treaty of Peoples (ALBA-TCP), referred to issues of great interest for the region and for the alliance.

Together with the heads of the other 10 member states, President Maduro celebrated 20 years of the alliance. On the occasion he reminded commanders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chávez, he also explained the end of ALBA, which is to make a united front of the global south against neoliberalism.

"ALBA, which was born as an alternative to neoliberalism, has become a great alliance for the life of our people," said the Venezuelan president.

President Maduro also presented the Agenda for the Development of the ALBA member states, which he named Agenda Alba 2030.

"ALBA has demonstrated a great capacity to be at the center of the truth for the people's right to development, independence, peace, democracy, freedom, sovereignty, life," stressed the head of state

"ALBA has demonstrated a great capacity to be at the center of the truth for the people's right to development, independence, peace, democracy, freedom, sovereignty, life," stressed the head of state

"We have had a private meeting with brilliant, lucid, stellar interventions of presidents, prime ministers to establish an agenda updated to the times we are living that allows us to march together governments, peoples, ALBA countries towards higher goals in all fields," he added.

The Alba Agenda establishes the creation of a coalition of cooperation, to "raise resources in the world", the relaunch of PetroCaribe, despite the sanctions imposed by the United States (US) that tried to destabilize the program; as well as the creation of a plan called ALBA Alimentos.

This work plan also envisages the final adoption of the Peoples' Trade Agreement and the promotion of a special programme of shared scientific, cultural, communicational and academic development aimed at the creation of the ALBA Peoples' University.

ALBA-TCP march with seven lines of action for the consolidation of the 2030 AGENDA

ALBA-TCP march with seven lines of action for the consolidation of the 2030 AGENDA

The last two lines of work are the relaunch of the ALBA Health plan and the creation of an ALBA agency to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"This ALBA 2030 agenda is an inclusive, unionist and motivating agenda. Today the world is moving, in a great civilizational change, there is a great change in geopolitics and human civilization," added President Maduro.

In his speech, the Venezuelan president warned of the resurgence of fascism, especially from Argentina, with current President Javier Milei, "We trust the Argentine people and their historical forces to defend their country’s project, to defend the independence of their country, to face the new fascism, to face the colonial model that they want to impose," the head of state emphasized.





"That one day we can have the strength, the capacity, the will, the political independence to move from a powerful Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to a Confederation of peoples, of States, of governments of Latin America and the Caribbean. A new CELAC where Puerto Rico is as a new free, sovereign, independent State."

"That one day we can have the strength, the capacity, the will, the political independence to move from a powerful Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to a Confederation of peoples, of States, of governments of Latin America and the Caribbean. A new CELAC where Puerto Rico is as a new free, sovereign, independent State."

Nicolás Maduro also spoke about the effects of colonialism and neoliberalism in third world nations such as Puerto Rico, which remains under the hegemonic rule of the United States.

Another nation suffering the consequences of colonialism is Haiti, a country in a general state of social, economic and political crisis, "it is not with military or police interventions that democracy, freedom, peace and social recovery will arrive in Haiti," he also proposed the construction of a model of brotherhood to recover Haiti.

Finally, the president of Venezuela condemned the genocide in Gaza, "What is happening in Palestine is not a war, it is a genocide," he said while expressing his solidarity with the Palestinian people. " We reaffirm our humanist position of solidarity, accompaniment and love for the noble people of Palestine. ¡ Palestine lives, Palestine fights and Palestine will prevail towards the future!".