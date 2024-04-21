Cuban Nationals Stranded in Haiti Return to Homeland

The 260 Cubans who were stranded in the midst of the violence crisis plaguing this Caribbean nation have already returned.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday the arrival in the country of the sixth group of Cuban nationals stranded in Haiti, thus concluding the return operation.

"We successfully concluded the operation to transfer to the homeland Cubans who were stranded in Haiti," said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruo Rodriguez. The minister thanked the Haitian authorities and congratulated the Embassy of Cuba and Haiti in the fulfillment of this task.

The sixth and last group of Cuban nationals arrived at the international airport of Santiago de Cuba, while the fifth group was received at the international airport of Camagüey.

The service was provided by Sunrise Airlines, with departures from the "Hugo Chavez" airport of Cap Haitien. Thus, the 260 Cubans who were stranded in the midst of the violence crisis plaguing this Caribbean nation have already returned.

Arriba al Aeropuerto "Antonio Maceo" de Santiago de #Cuba ����, el sexto y último grupo de connacionales cubanos varados en Haití. Concluyendo así, de manera exitosa, la operación de retorno.



En breve espere Comunicado de @CubaMINREX. pic.twitter.com/KjVaWOgMKo — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 21, 2024

The tweet reads, "The sixth and last group of Cuban nationals stranded in Haiti arrived at the "Antonio Maceo" Airport in Santiago de Cuba. Thus successfully concluding the return operation."

In the last few days, several flights arrived at the international airports Ignacio Agramonte (center) and Antonio Maceo Grajales, in Santiago de Cuba (east).

Cuban authorities coordinated the return of their compatriots, who initially travelled by bus from the capital Port-au-Prince to Cap-Haïtien.

The current wave of violence sweeping Haiti led to the suspension of air operations, according to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.