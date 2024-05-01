What is May Day for Cuba?

For many years Cuba was the playground of colonialists and exploiters, powers used the island as a private farm, so Cuban workers were almost slaves.

This Wednesday, the Cuban squares were filled with joy and joy. Workers and students marched to reaffirm their commitment to the revolution and its leaders, but what does this mean for Cuba?

However, everything changed on January 1, 1959, the Revolution triumphed and with it the dignity of man, equality and freedom triumphed.

The workers began to be treated as people, they were given their rights, the exploitation of man by man was eliminated and Cuba was freed from the chains of imperialism and hegemony.

The text reads,

And the day came! Our May 1st has arrived! Congratulations Cubans! For you, for me, for all of Cuba! For this town festival, we are free and sovereign!

Despite the triumph of freedom over servitude, Cuban workers are not resting, now they are fighting against a genocidal and rotten blockade, which delays and slows the development, quality of life and economy of an entire people.

The enemies are no longer the factory owners, the greedy landowners, now the opponents are the vultures of the empire, those who seek disunity and domination over peace and understanding.

Perhaps the struggle of the Cuban workers has not ceased, but this May Day is a feast, a feast in honour of the dignity, the effort to unite and the revolution that has made them so free.