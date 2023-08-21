Cuban President Visits Angola

During this short visit, bilateral ties between the two countries have been strengthened, specifically in the sectors of health, economy and tourism, as well as courtesy activities such as the visit of Díaz-Canel to the tomb of António Agostinho Neto.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Cuban President, makes an official visit to Angola. A schedule of activities began at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and will be completed tomorrow, August 22.

The framework of this visit takes place at a time when Cuba is preparing for its participation for the first time in the BRICS summit and the support of Angola as a historical ally of the Caribbean island, especially in the face of the blockade issue.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate our gratitude to Angola, which has always united its voice in most parts of the world in favor of the end of the economic and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. on Cuba”, the Cuban president informed during his speech in the Angolan Parliament.

This visit to Angola is the beginning of a tour of Africa that also includes Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa. In the South African nation, Díaz-Canel will participate in the BRICS summit.

En emotivo encuentro con los Caimaneros, fuerzas solidarias y connacionales residentes en #Angola, nos conmovió el compromiso e infinito amor que late por #Cuba.



Gracias por apoyar a nuestro pueblo ante eventos adversos y exigir por su derecho a vivir #MejorSinBloqueo. pic.twitter.com/ioz0bCvdtO — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 22, 2023

The tweet reads, "In an emotional meeting with Caimaneros, solidarity forces and nationals residing in Angola, we were moved by the commitment and infinite love that beats for Cuba. Thank you for supporting our people in the face of adverse events and demand for their right to live #BetterWithoutBlockade."

Cuba’s participation in the BRICS summit is of utmost importance at a time when the country is going through one of its worst economic crises in the last 20 years.

“Particularly affected by the persistence of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for more than 60 years by successive U.S. governments ... we do so also in our capacity as president of the group of 77 and China ... will advocate the strengthening of effective coordination between both mechanisms of coordination to defend the claims of the global south”.

The Cuban president is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Public Health Minister José Angel Portal Miranda; Emilio Lozada García, head of the International Relations Department of the Party’s Central Committee; First-Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ana Teresita González Fraga, and other party and government officials.

The schedule also includes exchanges with Angolan civil society, with Cubans living in the African country and several groups of collaborators. Earlier this Sunday, Díaz-Canel met with a large group of Cuban collaborators involved in half a dozen service and production sectors in the African country.