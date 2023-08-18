Cuba Seeks to Accelerate Tourism Industry's Recovery

Canadians top the list of the leading issuing markets of tourists to Cuba, followed by overseas Cubans, Americans and Russians.

On Thursday, the Tourism Ministry (MINTUR) informed that Cuba has received more than 1.2 million tourists so far in 2023 amid a steady increase in Russian tourist arrivals.

It comes as the island prepares for the start of the upcoming tourist peak season, which runs from October to March. At the same time, in Varadero, the country's most popular seaside resort, actions are implemented to reinvigorate the nightlife experience of tourists.

"We have included nightly guided tours of the resort so that holidaymakers can visit nightclubs, bars and interact with different attractions," said Milton Gonzalez, deputy director at Varadero's tourism school.

In 2022, Cuba welcomed some 1.7 million tourists, far lower than the 2.5 million visitors initially projected. Cuba is estimated to receive some 3.5 million tourists by year's end.

Mercedes del Carmen Franco, a professor at the University of Havana, said that Cuban small and medium-sized enterprises can contribute to developing the local tourism industry.

"Startups can help transform the tourism industry at the local level by providing hotel facilities with services and supply of different products," she said.

For his part, Jose Luis Perello, a university professor and expert on tourism, said that finding effective ways to attract more tourists to Cuba is vital.

"Tourists demand the highest quality of hotel services, so the importance of continued efforts cannot be overstated," he said.

