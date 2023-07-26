Cuba Celebrated the Moncada Barracks Assault at Dawn on July 26

On July 26, 1953, a failed military operation led by Fidel Castro set the irreversible beginning of the Cuban revolutionary process.

On early Wednesday, in Cuba, commemorative activities began on the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, led by Fidel Castro with the aim of overthrowing the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

The Heredia Theater in Santiago de Cuba was the venue for an artistic gala to celebrate the 508th anniversary of the founding of the city and the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks on July 26, 1953.

This activity was attended by the President of the island, Miguel Díaz-Canel, among other Cuban authorities.

Día lleno de emociones en nuestra querida Santiago. Participamos temprano en la sesión solemne de la Asamblea Municipal, luego en hermoso encuentro de solidaridad con amigos de varias partes del mundo, y ahora en la gala por el #26DeJulio. ¡En unas horas nos vemos en el Moncada! pic.twitter.com/rPYXF9owmI — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 25, 2023

Day full of emotions in our beloved Santiago. We participated early in the solemn session of the Municipal Assembly, then in a beautiful meeting of solidarity with friends from various parts of the world, and now in the gala for #26DeJulio . See you at Moncada in a few hours!

The event was attended, among others, by the Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Esteban Salas Conservatory and dance students from the José María Heredia Professional School of Arts.

Actors Maikel Eduardo and Dalia Leyva declaimed the poem "Bandera Mía". During the gala, emblematic landscapes of the eastern Cuban province were projected.

El Teatro Heredia de #SantiagodeCuba acogió una emocionante gala artística en saludo al 70 aniversario del 26 de Julio.



El arte, la identidad cultural y el patriotismo de las y los santiagueros protagonizaron la festividad.#70Moncada #ConTodosLaVictoria pic.twitter.com/Qqsjzi00tM — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 26, 2023

The Heredia Theater of #SantiagodeCuba hosted an exciting artistic gala in greeting to the 70th anniversary of July 26. The art, the cultural identity and the patriotism of the Santiago people starred in the festivity.

In addition to this activity, foreign cultural groups will offer traditional shows, it was reported.

On Wednesday morning, the central act for the 70th anniversary of the attack to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, an event that is considered the beginning of the struggle against the Batista dictatorship, which culminated in 1959 with the triumph of the revolution led by Fidel Castro, is scheduled to take place in the province of Santiago de Cuba.