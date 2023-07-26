Analysis: The Moncada, More Than a Date for Cuba

July 26, 1953 is a historic date for all Cubans, since it represents, within the calendar of national anniversaries of the island, the Day of National Rebellion.

It has been 70 years since the people of the Caribbean nation honored the memory of the Centennial Generation that confronted the dictatorship of the then coup president, Fulgencio Batista, to generate profound political, economic and social transformations.

The assaults on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba (east) and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks in Bayamo (east), awakened the popular conscience and initiated the gestation of the future Rebel Army that would achieve the definitive victory on January 1, 1959.

Aquel 26, cuando todos estuvieron listos, se le dio lectura al Manifiesto del Moncada, redactado por el joven poeta Raúl Gómez García bajo la orientación de Fidel. Gómez García leyó sus versos “Ya estamos en combate”...#Cuba#70Moncadas#ConTodosLaVictoria pic.twitter.com/qFnAgMN4d0 — Johanna LT�� (@johannadtlt) July 26, 2023

On that 26th, when everyone was ready, the Moncada Manifesto was read, written by the young poet Raúl Gómez García under the guidance of Fidel. Gómez García read his verses "We are already in combat"

Cuba Celebrates National Rebellion Day

On the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks, Cuba celebrates today the National Rebellion Day, a commemoration that began with the central act for the historic date, in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Just minutes before the event, at the Moncada Barracks in the Hero City and with the presence of some 10 thousand santiagueros, the Presidency congratulated on Twitter the Cuban people for the date.

"The heroism of these men is not a dead letter but living history, our history," tweeted the Cuban government.

On July 26, 1953, when a group of young men, led by Fidel Castro Ruz, staged the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo, respectively, with the aim of unleashing the armed struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

Otra vez en la histórica fortaleza que fue cuartel y hoy es museo y escuela: la Ciudad Escolar 26 de Julio con 10 mil invitados. Al frente, el líder de la #Revolución, General de Ejército Raúl Castro Ruz y otros protagonistas vivos de la epopeya de aquella madrugada. #70Moncada pic.twitter.com/7YWUeuFszq — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 26, 2023

More bridges of love for Cuba from the U.S.

More than 10 thousand catheters and other supplies destined for hospitals in Cuba will arrive this Wednesday in Havana as part of a new solidarity cargo managed from the United States by the Bridges of Love movement.

We have to lift the blockade and if not, then we are going to fill it with holes, said activist Carlos Lazo, leader of the project, to Prensa Latina before traveling to the island.

Referring to the donation, he said that it was possible thanks to the fundamental support of the pacifist organization Code Pink, the Cuban youtuber Guajiro Citadino, a resident in Mexico, as well as emigrants from the island and the United States who advocate for a normalization of ties between the two countries.

We are also carrying hundreds of three-way valves, along with surgical gowns, explained Lazo, who recalled that in the past they tried to acquire the necessary catheters here and the company that sold them refused.

The argument used then was that "Cuba is on the list of terrorist countries; we even filed a complaint with the State Department about this," he said.

The difficulties imposed by a unilateral siege that has lasted more than six decades, meant that, as now, they had to move to a third country to look for the supplies that will arrive at the island on July 26.

Celebración de nuestra brigada médica en Eswatini del 70 aniversario del asalto a los cuartel Moncada y Carlos Manuel de Céspedes@CubaEswatini #70AniversarioDelMoncada #CubaPorLaVida pic.twitter.com/2IMmGzKqiO — Rafael Leon Gonzalez (@LeonGonz1990) July 26, 2023

Celebration by our medical brigade in Eswatini of the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks

Rejection of the blockade in India salutes historic date for Cuba

The prominent Indian researcher, Chaman Lal, on Wednesday rejected the U.S. blockade of Cuba in a message of greetings to the island for the celebration of National Rebellion Day.

In a brief but warm greeting to the Cuban people, the honorary advisor of the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Center of Delhi ratified to Prensa Latina his solidarity with the Caribbean nation in its confrontation to the economic, commercial and financial war that Washington has maintained for more than 65 years.

I extend my greetings and solidarity to the Cuban people and oppose the blockade of Cuba by the U.S. imperialists," reiterated the retired professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He reaffirmed his warm greetings to the people of the island on the occasion of the celebration of National Rebellion Day in tribute to the events of July 26, 1953.

Lal recalled the significance of the date when a group of young people, led by Fidel Castro, attacked the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks in Bayamo, in search of a popular insurrection against dictator Fulgencio Batista.

He also highlighted Fidel's legacy with the judicial speech History will absolve me, which he described as historic.

He also mentioned that, finally, the Cuban revolution was achieved on January 1, 1959, and the journey to build socialism began, he said.