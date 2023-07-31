Cuba Moves Forward With an Intense Investment Program for 2023

In the midst of a context characterized by the scarcity of foreign currency and material resources, a tightened U.S. blockade and a slow recovery of the economy, in the first half of the year Cuba put into operation a group of important investments, some of which will be concluded during the year.

During the recent ordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power, both in working commissions and before the plenary, the deputies analyzed the report presented by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) which points out the improvements in the hydraulic, energy and housing programs, as well as in passenger transportation and in the food and biopharmaceutical industries.

Minister @MTSS_CUBA @MartaEFeito:#Cuba is making progress in fulfilling the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, through macro programs and projects, including the Macro Program for Human Development, Equity and Social Justice



Cuba at #ILC2023 pic.twitter.com/Gm8mQUIG1k — Juan Antonio Quintanilla Román (@JAQuintanillaR) June 13, 2023

In accordance with the objectives set for the second stage of the National Economic and Social Development Plan 2030, in the first half of the current year, 26,960 metering meters were installed, while another 65,500 are expected to be installed by the end of the calendar year.

The National Institute of Hydraulic Resources also foresees the replacement of 208 water pumping and disinfection equipment, which will benefit a population of 247,400 people living in the provincial capitals of Pinar del Río, Mayabeque, Las Tunas, Holguín, Granma and Santiago de Cuba.

The report presented to Parliament by Alejandro Gil Fernández, deputy prime minister and head of the MEP, underlines that, with a view to improving the water supply to 481,342 Cubans, the program to change the energy matrix closed the semester with the replacement of 169 pumping equipment, and the aspiration is to reach the figure of 722 located in 87 municipalities of the country.

As part of the investments for the first half of 2023, it is planned to complete 238 kilometers of water supply networks and pipelines, and 62 kilometers for sanitation.

There is a commitment to complete 510 kilometers of water supply networks and pipelines during the year, which will benefit 39,000 inhabitants, and 108 kilometers for sewerage, with a positive impact on more than 1,200,000 inhabitants.

El Primer Ministro ���� @MMarreroCruz inauguró el área de alojamiento del campismo Playa Los Bajos, instalación que forma parte de un proyecto para el desarrollo del #turismo en el litoral norte de #Holguín, #Cuba, impulsado por el General de Ejército #RaúlCastro Ruz. pic.twitter.com/Sn8YoZZ4SH — Juan Carlos Garcia Granda (@JuannCarlosGG) July 28, 2023

The Prime Minister @MMarreroCruz inaugurated the lodging area of ​​the Playa Los Bajos campsite, an installation that is part of a project for the development of #turismo on the north coast of #Holguín , #Cuba , promoted by the Army General #RaúlCastro Ruz.

A gigantic program such as the Trasvase program contemplates constructive actions that will make it possible to irrigate 40 hectares of rice and other crops in the eastern province of Holguín, fundamentally, according to the Minister of Economy and Planning.

Gil Fernandez recalled that in recent months, new technological lines for the production of confectionery, coffee, beer and cocoa derivatives have started operating, and to these results, pasta, water and syrups will be added for the second half of the year.

Another strategic investment is assumed by the Holguín Sanitary Furniture Factory, with the commitment to deliver in 2023 some 105,000 sets of sanitary furniture, mainly for hotels and housing.

It was also encouraging for the country that the José Martí Steelworks (Antillana de Acero), in the capital city, started up last May the electric steelworks and other construction objects, as a result of the collaboration with the Russian Federation.

It is estimated that by the end of the year, a production of around 35,800 tons of billets will be produced, while it is planned to conclude the civil works of Rolling Mill 250 and to deliver the investment in 2024.

Meanwhile, the biopharmaceutical industry will invest this year in the Finlay Vaccine Institute, for the development, production and transfer of the vaccine against COVID-19 and Pneumococcus; in the AICA laboratories in the recapitalization of LIORAD FASE II, and the supervision and packaging line in the '8 de Marzo' entity.

Other works planned for the present calendar are the microbiology laboratory of the pharmaceutical company 'Reinaldo Gutiérrez' (MEDSOL), and the production lines for eggs, chickens and pigs at the Center for the production of laboratory animals (CENPALAB).

The recent start-up of the Nueva Gerona - Batabanó Ferry, with a capacity to transport 430 passengers per trip and 233 tons of cargo, is among the significant investments of the current year.

Regarding housing, 8,736 properties are planned to be completed by the end of the first semester, while 34,831 of the 104,593 houses affected as a result of the last weather events were recovered up to June 15, which represents 33%.

Entre los meses de marzo y abril, en correspondencia con lo pactado en contratos, se retiraron dos patanas, que representaban 170 MW. Hoy en #Cuba generan de forma estable 6 centrales eléctricas flotantes.#70Moncada ���� pic.twitter.com/bG8aOtbyDA — Vicente de la O Levy (@VicentedelaO2) July 25, 2023

Between the months of March and April, in accordance with what was agreed in the contracts, two patanas were withdrawn, representing 170 MW. Today at #Cuba 6 floating power plants are stably generated.

Although the Ministry of Energy and Mines and especially the Unión Eléctrica gave the deputies an update on the recovery of the generation capacities, the energy program received a group of fuel oil engines, of which 93 were installed, and 148.8 MW of generation were put into operation.

During this first semester, 34 diesel engines were manufactured, which allowed the recovery of 68.0 MW of capacity contributed to the National Electric System.

Likewise, the extraction capacity was increased with three natural gas wells in the Puerto Escondido area, with which the supply of approximately 600 thousand cubic meters was achieved, which represents an increase of 75.0 MW in electricity generation.

In addition, during the course of the year, through the interconnection of the Fraile gas pipeline, 130 thousand cubic meters of natural gas will be recovered, which will allow completing a generation capacity of 20.0 MW in the ENERGAS plants of Puerto Escondido and Boca de Jaruco.