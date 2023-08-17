Angola Hosts Summit of Southern African Development Community

Its mission has been to promote sustainable and fair growth, focusing on socioeconomic development through effective productive systems, greater cooperation and integration, good governance, and lasting peace and security, so that the region emerges as a competitive and effective actor in relations.

Angola assumes the presidency of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with the inauguration of the 43rd SADC Summit.

The objective of the summit is to provide, under Angolan leadership, a platform for the members to meet and share common ground on sustainable industrial development issues.

“Human and Financial Capital, the main factors for the sustainable industrialization of the region,” is the motto of the meeting, whose common objective is the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the Regional Center for Humanitarian and Emergency Operations, based in Mozambique.

This center will facilitate collaboration among the countries of the region in managing and dealing with emergency situations and natural disasters on the continent. Not only by administering and distributing international aid, but by seeking to reciprocally share their own funds in providing immediate assistance to those in need beyond national borders.

#SadcSummitUpdate



Zimbabwe has been elected Vice Chair of the Southern African Development Community (@SADC_News) at the ongoing #43rdSADCSummit in Luanda, Angola and will host the next Summit in 2024. #HuchieBaba pic.twitter.com/LrIuFl5MnK — Paidamoyo Mutsvairo (@PaidamoyoMutsv1) August 17, 2023

The center will also address the issue of security and peace negotiations. This call will address the cases of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique. The state of national reforms in Lesotho, as well as progress in the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Angola is a founding member of SADC, which today includes Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

SADC was born in 1992 and since that date has been dedicated to socioeconomic cooperation and integration, as well as cooperation in political and security matters.

One of SADC’s most relevant initiatives throughout its history has been the support to country-level learning from actions for food security in Southern Africa.

This project aims at building momentum in SADC for a future launch of the regional multi-stakeholder hunger-free initiative for Southern Africa. This should build on existing policies and programs that are scaled up and engaged with multinational initiatives.