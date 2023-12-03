Cuban President Visit to Qatar Strengthens Bilateral Relations

Regarding the international issues discussed between Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canel and Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the two sides made special reference to the evolution of the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Cuba and Qatar enjoy good bilateral relations at various levels and areas, ties that have been maintained for more than 30 years. Work is currently underway to further deepen these ties and reach the highest levels, as they respond to the interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

These relations are notorious in multiple areas, such as health, culture, education, as well as economic, political and social issues. Positive steps in the path of good relations between the two nations have resulted in the progress made in health services.

Also important was the Cuban presence in the first cultural festival for Latin America that took place in the cultural foundation, Katara, in October 2010, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Art and Heritage.

The visit of the Qatari Emir to Cuba in 2015 has a historic character, as it was also essential to address numerous international issues.

Fructíferas conversaciones oficiales sostuve con Su Alteza el Emir del Estado de Qatar, @TamimBinHamad.



Compartimos el interés de profundizar los vínculos político-diplomáticos, y ratificamos voluntad de diversificar y ampliar los nexos económicos, comerciales y de cooperación. pic.twitter.com/jJnlkORWxh — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "I have held fruitful official talks with His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. We share the interest in deepening political-diplomatic ties and ratify our willingness to diversify and expand economic, trade and cooperation ties."

Qatari-Cuban relations are a model of historical and solid relations because the leaders of the two countries strive to strengthen and elevate them to the highest levels in order to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

As for bilateral collaboration, 17 agreements have already been signed in areas of interest, while other projects are in the negotiation stage.

Qatar's interest in Cuba is mainly focused on medical services, considered the backbone of relations between the two countries. This led to the creation of the Dukhan Hospital in January 2012.

The facility is staffed by more than 400 Cuban professionals, including doctors, nurses and technicians in the areas of rehabilitation, dentistry, medical laboratories, biomedicine and radiology. There are also many local employees and staff working for the Cuban hospital and providing support to their counterparts.

They stressed the importance of reducing tensions, reaching a permanent ceasefire and protecting civilians.