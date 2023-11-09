Qatar Emir to Travel to Egypt to Address Gaza Crisis

On Saturday, the Arab League foreign ministers will debate "the suspension of the war against the Gaza Strip".

On Friday, the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will travel to Cairo to address the current crisis in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, according to Egyptian state television Al Qahera News.

This meeting is part of the coordination led by Egypt with all interested parties to address the situation in the Palestinian enclave and the humanitarian emergency derived from the Israeli bombings against Gaza, which have continued non-stop since October 7.

Currently, Al Thani is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he landed at the Abu Dhabi airport and was received by the Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and other Arab countries are following the evolution of the war in the Gaza Strip with concern.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived today on a visit to the UAE.



President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu… pic.twitter.com/eHYHbcF2pc — Aletihad English (@AletihadEn) November 9, 2023

Egypt and Qatar defined themselves as leading mediators after learning yesterday that they were immersed in talks with Hamas and Israel to achieve a ceasefire that might last up to three days. During that period, the release of up to 15 hostages is expected, half of them Americans, according to the EFE agency.

Three days ago, the United Arab Emirates ordered the phased construction of a field hospital in Gaza to ease the burden on the few medical centers that continue to operate in the Palestinian enclave.

On Sunday, a day after the Arab League meeting, the 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will also meet in Riyadh to address "the unprecedented Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people."