Israel Pulls its Truce Negotiators Group From Qatar

Israel ordered the withdrawal of the intelligence delegation it sent to Qatar to negotiate, through the mediation of Qatari, Egyptian and American authorities, pacts and truces with the Palestinian resistance group (Hamas), considering that the talks reached an impasse.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Saturday: “Following the impasse in the negotiations and at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Barnea, head of the Mossad, ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel.”

Also this Sunday Hamas said that there will be no further prisoner exchange with Israel until the war on Gaza is over, and accused Israel of violationg the truce pact.

The humanitarian pause saw the release of 80 Israeli captives in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. The truce ended after mediators were unable to extend it.

In the hours after the truce ending, inmediatly Israel started to bombardment again the civilians refugees in the Strip and the Occupied West Bank.

The recent attacks left at least 200 Palestinian civils killed and more than 600 wounded.

The intensification of Israeli attacks since October 7 has left more than 15 702 dead, more than half of that number are women and children.