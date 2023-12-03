Cuban President Visits Qatar

The visit is part of a tour of the chief executive through the Persian Gulf.

After his participation in the COP28 Summit last week, the Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, arrived yesterday to Qatar, in views to strength the bilateral relationship with the Arabic nation.

This Sunday, the official visit began, and Díaz-Canel was received in the Lusail Palace of Doha by the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

''Relations between Havana and Doha are marked by the close relations between Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, who visited Qatar in 2001, and Amir Padre, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who travelled to Cuba in 2000, 2001 and 2008,'' said the Cuban leader on the Presidential official account on X.

Díaz-Canel, who arrives for the first time to this Arab land, commented that "it is a pleasure and honor that you have received us". For us, he stressed, this visit is very significant.

Mucha hospitalidad hemos sentido en Qatar. Hoy en el encuentro con el estimado amigo @TamimBinHamad, le agradecimos el cariño y solidaridad histórica de los cataríes hacia #Cuba. También abordamos las amplias posibilidades de estrechar vínculos económicos entre nuestras naciones.

The tweet reads: We have felt a lot of hospitality in Qatar. Today in the meeting with the dear friend Tamim Bin Hamad, we thanked him for the affection and historical solidarity of the Qataris towards Cuba . We also addressed the broad possibilities of strengthening economic ties between our nations.

''We discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza, and we will work to increase coordination of our joint efforts in international forums to stop the Israeli aggression and achieve lasting peace for occupied Palestin,'' said the Qatar's Amir on X.

According to Cubadebate, in this visit, scheduled for a single day, the president met with about thirty important Qatari businessmen. The program also expects a visit to the Cuban Hospital of Duckhan, considered a reference in the area and has been worthy of several recognitions.

He was previously in the United Arab Emirates participating in COP28 and from Monday a visit to Iran will begin.