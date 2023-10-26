UNSC is Incapable of Stopping the Genocide in Palestine: Cuba

The U.S. initiative was rejected due to Washington's support for unacceptable Israeli actions, FM Rodriguez pointe out.

On Wednesday, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez asserted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) once again demonstrated its inability to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Once more, the UNSC has proven its incapacity to halt the massacre against the Palestinian people. Today's emergency session ended without approval of either of the two proposed resolutions," Rodriguez posted on the social media platform X.

According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, the United States presented a proposal that "deliberately omitted the call for a ceasefire and the necessity to halt the bloodshed, protect civilians, and stop forced displacements."

Rodriguez denounced that the U.S. initiative was rejected due to Washington's irresponsibility in addressing this crisis and its support for unacceptable actions by Israel.

�������� Palestinian doctor in Gaza says: "If you want to kill us, kill us while we continue working here. We will not leave."



���� So brave pic.twitter.com/dVIH0InV5I — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) October 26, 2023

He recalled that the U.S. and its allies did not endorse Russia's proposal, which called for an immediate ceasefire, condemned attacks on civilians, urged the reversal of Israel's intention to forcibly displace Gaza's population, and urged the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Rodriguez also reaffirmed the "complete paralysis" of the Security Council in the face of the Palestinian crisis while the Gaza Health Ministry has reported at least 6,500 deaths from the ongoing bombardments by the Zionist military.

On October 18, the United States was the sole country to veto a resolution presented by Brazil, which called for establishing humanitarian pauses in Gaza and revoking Israel's order for the evacuation of civilians and UN personnel.