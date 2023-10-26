Palestinian Ambassador to Cuba Calls to End Israeli Aggression

The diplomat denounced the brutality of the constant Israeli air strikes against Gaza, the most densely populated territory on the planet, as well as the aggression of Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian ambassador to Cuba, Akram Samhan, demanded the immediate cessation of Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of aid to the country, affected by a serious humanitarian crisis.

Accompanied by representatives of the Arab diplomatic corps in this Caribbean nation, Samhan reaffirmed the right of Palestine to exist as an independent State, in the face of the invasion and colonization promoted for more than seven decades by the Zionist State of Israel.

In a press conference, the diplomat denounced the brutality of the systematic attacks by Israeli aircraft against Gaza, the most densely populated territory on the planet, as well as the aggression of Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

He also detailed that of the 40 hospitals in the Gaza Strip, three were totally destroyed by the bombs and the rest will have to stop providing assistance in the coming hours. This comes due to the lack of fuel as a result of the blockade imposed by the Hebrew State, in what he described as an operation of ethnic cleansing.

El doctor Akram Mohammad Samhan, embajador del Estado de Palestina en Cuba calificó de crisis humanitaria la situación en Palestina, por la falta de combustible, alimentos, agua y agotamiento de los equipos e insumos médicos. pic.twitter.com/sHtmS7Li8b — Roger López (@RogerLpezG) October 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "Dr. Akram Mohammad Samhan, ambassador of the State of Palestine in Cuba, described the situation in Palestine as a humanitarian crisis due to the lack of fuel, food, water and depletion of medical equipment and supplies."

The ambassador also referred to Israel's disproportionate aggression, which, following Hamas's October 7 attack, has killed more than 7,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

He also criticized the inaction of the so-called Western world in the face of the situation in his country, despite the fact that the rest of the world, including all the Arab nations, advocate a cease-fire and call for dialogue for a definitive solution to the conflict.

In this regard, the Yemeni ambassador to Cuba, Mohamed Saleh Nasher, said that the Palestinian cause is crucial in the Middle East, and reaffirmed support for that Arab nation and its right to self-defense against Israel's genocide.