Cuban President Holds Talks With Former President Evo Morales

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Cuba in the framework of the XXX Havana International Book Fair.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting this Saturday with former Bolivian President Evo Morales, to whom he expressed his satisfaction for the return to democracy in Bolivia, after the coup d'état of 2019-2020 led by the de facto former president, Jeanine Áñez.

In the exchange, the Cuban ruler said that his country has received signs of affection and support from Bolivia, in the face of a complex situation caused by the intensification of the U.S. blockade and the intensified media campaign to try to destroy the Revolution.

According to local media of the largest of the Antilles, Díaz-Canel also updated the leader of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in Bolivia on the strategies of the Caribbean island to face these challenges.

He also talked about the fight against COVID-19 and the efforts of the national science, in designing and producing five vaccine candidates, three of them already approved, which allowed the control of the disease.

Evo Morales highlights Fidel Castro’s legacy in Cuba https://t.co/MTCh3SDaid — Anthony Brenner (@cubanhandshake) April 25, 2022

At the end of the meeting, Morales commented to the press his joy for returning to the island in the context of the XXX Havana International Book Fair. "Arriving in Cuba always gives a lot of strength, energy, because of its struggle for life and for humanity," he said.

As part of this literary fair, the book Evo: "Operation Rescue, a geopolitical plot in 365 days", authored by Spanish economist and academic Alfredo Serrano, was presented.

In this regard, Morales said that the book, which was presented at the Casa de las Americas cultural institution this Saturday, reveals that the coup d'état sought to subvert the model of social transformations in his country.

"We hope that Bolivian justice, accompanied by the international community, will bring justice against the coup perpetrators," he said.