Cuba Celebrates 30th Havana International Book Fair

From April 20 to 30, Cuba celebrates the 30th Havana International Book Fair (FIL), which will bring together representatives from 32 countries and have Mexico as the "guest of honor."

The fair —which will have as main venues the old military fortress San Carlos de la Cabaña and downtown Havana— will display over four million books in physics and 1,000 e-books. It will also gather 276 foreign guests, including writers, publishers, and distributors.

Mexico, which is the first country to repeat the honor guest condition to this cultural event, sent delegations of musicians, actors, and dancers to offer presentations in the National Theater of Cuba.

As part of the fair activities, Mexico's Economic Culture Fund (FCE) will inaugurate an exclusive bookstore of national authors in Havana to extend friendship between both peoples.

The fair organizers will tour Havana municipalities to donate books and exchange with authors. After April 30, they will visit other provinces for the same purpose. This fair edition honors Cuban intellectuals Alberto Prieto and Luis Alvarez, who won the National Literature Prize, and the 140th publishing anniversary of the first Cuban costumbrista novel “Cecilia Valdes.” The event also remembers the centenaries of deceased poets Carilda Oliver and Jesus Orta and the 120th birth anniversary of the national poet Nicolas Guillen (1902-1989).