Bolivian President Calls for Unity Amidst Destabilization Plot

Regarding the destabilization actions of right-wing forces, the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, asked the Bolivian Workers' Center (COB) to be prepared to respond since such actions are an attempt to divide the social movements.

At a recent event for the 70th anniversary of the COB, the president called for "strengthening unity, being alert and not lowering our guard against the lies and intrigues of Bolivia's enemies."

The president said that the only objective of such destabilizing forces is to dismantle the social organizations in Bolivia. Along these lines, Luis Arce said, "our glorious COB will be at the height of history and will close ranks to prevent the fascist coup" when the need arises.



Former president Evo Morales for his part, called on the militants of the Movement Towards Socialism - Political Instrument for Peoples' Sovereignty (MAS-IPSP) not to be misled by the lies and scheming of the right-wing coup plotters and their media that seek to divide and destabilize the country, he said.

Evo Morales said that, unlike opposition parties devoted to promoting hatred and racism, the MAS-IPSP has a roadmap to rebuild the economy and democracy destroyed by the de facto regime.

These calls were made on Monday, coinciding with the date of a political meeting convened by the Unity Pact against divisiveness with the presence of President Arce, Vice President David Choquehuanc, and Morales.

The meeting will be held at the Unified Syndical Confederation of Rural Workers of Bolivia (CSUTCB), in the area of Miraflores, in La Paz.

The leader of the CSUTCB, Ever Rojas, told the press that the meeting's objective is to coordinate organic and political activities, which will always be coordinated between the social organizations, the Government, and the MAS-IPSP, he said.