Cuban President Recalls Proclamation of Socialism in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday recalled the proclamation of the socialist nature of the Revolution, 61 years after the event, which took place a day before the mercenary Bay of Pigs invasion, orchestrated by the United States.

The president tweeted that on April 16, 1961, the Cuban people “proclaimed their Revolution was socialist before going to defend the homeland in the sands of Bay of Pigs.”

In another tweet, the head of State recalled a fragment of the speech on this event delivered by the Historic Leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, at the emblematic corner of 23rd Avenue and 12th Street in Havana.

“What imperialists cannot forgive us is that we are here; what imperialists cannot forgive us is our dignity, the integrity, the courage, the ideological firmness, the spirit of sacrifice and the revolutionary spirit of the Cuban people,” he stressed.

Amanecemos hoy en 23 y 12, la histórica esquina habanera donde #Fidel declaró el carácter socialista de la Revolución. De la unidad, nació nuestro @PartidoPCC y de los milicianos la victoria. Somos #UnidadYContinuidad pic.twitter.com/5rtgusaMIn — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 16, 2022

We wake up today at 23 and 12, the historic corner of Havana where #Fidel declared the socialist character of the Revolution. From unity, our@PartidoPCC was born and victory from the militiamen. We are #UnidadYContinuidad

The day before the declaration, eight bombers camouflaged with insignia of the Cuban Air Force had left from Nicaragua and simultaneously attacked the military airfields of San Antonio de los Baños and Ciudad Libertad, in the then province of Havana, and the civilian airport of Santiago de Cuba.

The attackers were confronted by the Rebel Army and the National Revolutionary Militias, but killed seven people and wounded fifty.

It was at the funeral rites of the victims that Fidel Castro declared the socialist path of the Cuban revolutionary process amid a crowd that supported, with their rifles raised, the decision to defend the Revolution.