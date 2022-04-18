Bolivia Rejects Us Interference in the Jeanine Añez Case

Bolivia rejects U.S. interference in the case of former 'de facto' president Jeanine Áñez and summons the U.S. chargé d'affaires.

Through a statement issued on Saturday, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry denounced the report of the U.S. State Department on the legal situation of Áñez as an interference in the internal affairs of the Andean country.

The Bolivian side urged the U.S. Department to respect the sovereignty of the Bolivian Government, arguing that the country never meddles in the political, legal and economic decisions of the White House.

"It is minimally questionable that the unilateral reports of the U.S., pretend to be above other States and international organizations such as the United Nations, being that Washington is not even a signatory of the fundamental human rights treaties", criticized the Bolivian Foreign Ministry.

In view of this situation, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in the South American country, Jarahn Hillsman, to express its protest against Washington's interfering approach.

In its annual report on human rights, the U.S. State Department has questioned impunity and the process of investigating crimes in certain countries of the Latin American region, including Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Bolivia, and Peru.

In Bolivia, Ex-President Áñez’s Trial Sparks Debate About Justice



Critics say her prosecution on coup charges violates due process, but the Bolivian state has a responsibility to seek justice



This piece for NACLA appeared originally at PWShttps://t.co/w7Y0YUVPfk — Pirate Wire Services (@pirate_wire) April 14, 2022

As for Bolivia, the document highlights the arrest of Áñez alleging that "legal experts have detected numerous irregularities" in his detention.

In early March 2021, Bolivian police arrested Áñez and several of her former ministers for their prominent role in the 2019 coup against former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The former president and her former ministers, in addition to being accused of "sedition" and “terrorism”, have to answer to justice for violating human rights and causing the death of countless civilians.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, labeling Áñez as a “coup leader”, then stated that the judicial process against the former interim president is not about “revenge”, but rather pure “justice”.