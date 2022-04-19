President Luis Arce Rated Best Politician in Bolivia

A survey shows that Bolivian President Luis Arce has a positive image of 51.6 percent, placing him as the best-rated politician in Bolivia.

According to the results of a survey conducted by the Bolivian Communication Agency Interactive Culture for the newspaper Página Siete, the Bolivian president has a 51.6 percent positive image regarding his political management since he was elected as the president of Bolivia in 2020.

According to the results published on Monday, 35.7 percent of those polled rated Arce's administration as "good and very good."

The media, quoting political analyst Erika Brockmann, said that one of the reasons for such high widespread acceptance is due to the image the president projects in the urban population and the fact that he raises certainty.

The poll conducted by the Bolivian Communication Agency Interactive Culture and published by the Bolivian newspaper Página Siete shows that the president's popularity is growing.

While the president strengthens his political position, as detailed in the poll, the former presidential candidate for Comunidad Ciudadana, Carlos Mesa, has a negative image for more than 58 percent of those surveyed.

The survey was carried out from March 25 to 30 with the participation of 800 citizens of at least 18 years of age residing in private homes with Internet access, and the confidence level is 95 percent.