The minister questioned the fact that this service is free only for Cubans, “which means they want to sell out our sovereignty.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday condemned the U.S. political and media campaign against Cuba, which includes free access to private networks, from their servers, to surf the internet.

“They are announcing a VPN (virtual private network) that is oddly free for users in Cuba, while the rest of the world has to pay for it. No one will be taken aback by the fact that this service is sustained by 19 servers located in the United States,” Rodriguez tweeted.

Cuban FM: US created a free VPN service https://t.co/qk6bXKIZA8 — The Frontier Post (@TheFrontierPost) November 14, 2021

The minister questioned the fact that this service is free only for Cubans, “which means they want to sell out our sovereignty.”

“This is a lucrative business for the anti-Cuban subversive industry that desperately follows a destabilizing plan doomed to fail,” Rodriguez stressed.

This is part of a strategy instigated in the United States to destroy the Revolution with actions of a so-called soft coup, he said.