Cuban FM Calls for Respect for States' Sovereignty

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez headed the Cuban delegation that attended the III Meeting of Foreign Ministers of CELAC-EU.

In his speech at the meeting held in Buenos Aires (Argentina), the Foreign Minister called for the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States to be respected.

Rodríguez defended the right of each country to decide its own political, economic and social system, without impositions on supposed cultural paradigms, democracy and human rights. In this sense, he denounced the harmful effects of imperialism in the region.

On the occasion, Cuba called for progress in a mutually beneficial bi-regional relationship, based on strict respect for the United Nations Charter, international law and the postulates of the "Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace."

The Cuban Foreign Minister thanked on his official Twitter account the rejection by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) of the blockade imposed by the U.S. against Cuba for more than half a century.

Con III Reunión de Cancilleres CELAC - Unión Europea, en Buenos Aires, se reinicia el diálogo birregional inclusivo.



Debemos avanzar en esa relación sobre la base del estricto respeto a la Carta ONU, el Derecho Intl. y los postulados de la Proclama de ALC como Zona de Paz. pic.twitter.com/xxJXygxXe0 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 27, 2022

"This unjust and illegal policy has intensified extremely, inflicting greater harm to the Cuban people," Rodríguez said.

He also referred to the island's inclusion on the U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism. "We also appreciate the position expressed by CELAC and the High Representative of the European Union in rejecting the inclusion of Cuba in the fraudulent U.S. State Department's list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism."

The III Meeting of CELAC-EU Foreign Ministers took place at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires. Under the theme "Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and unity," the meeting seeks to promote dialogue between the two blocs and strengthen inter-regional cooperation and strategic partnership.