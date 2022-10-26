Cuba Proposes Strategy To Fight Illegalities

On Wednesday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero presented the general guidelines to prevent and confront crime, corruption, illegalities and indisciplines in the country.

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which meets at the Palace of the Revolution (seat of the government), actions to fight excessive prices and the resale of basic products will be analyzed, according to national television.

Referring to this particular issue, President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged not to tolerate these situations, and to not give way to theft and diversion of resources.

He also proposed strategies for inserting people who do not study and work to promote their contribution to society.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil, minister of Economy and Planning, reported on the country’s economic performance. The agenda of the meeting includes the portfolio of opportunities for foreign investment, the national hydraulic plan, and the anticipated assignment of higher education graduates and middle-level technicians who will graduate in 2023, among other topics of high economic and social impact.

Some of the officials that participated in this meeting were the directors of different agencies of the central administration of the State, top business management organizations, and leaders of all levels in different provinces of the country and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth), via videoconference.