Argentina Praises Cuba for Production of COVID-19 Vaccines

On Thursday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez highlighted Cuba's role in the production of COVID-19 vaccines and urged strengthening international cooperation in favor of science.

"Cuba has been able to develop vaccines against COVID-19 at the same time that developed countries did," he said during the Summit of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union ( EU).

“However, Cuba did not have the industrial strength that we often need to be able to develop the quantity that the world is demanding,” he added.

Fernandez then recalled that the CELAC countries have carried out actions so that public laboratories work together in scientific and medical development. However, there is still a long way to go to avoid regional dependency on "a couple" of laboratories.

“In Latin America, we have the resources that Europe is needing. In order to take advantage of these resources, we need European technology, research, and science,” the Argentine President said and called on the countries to increase their cooperation for development.

“Let us not fall again into a world where exclusionary discourses predominate. Let us respect multilateralism and grow together. That is the obligation we have."

The current CELAC meeting takes place at Buenos Aires' Kirchner Cultural Center, a place standing for interregional cooperation and strategic association.