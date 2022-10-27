    • Live
News > Latin America

CELAC Demands US to Remove Cuba From Terrorist Sponsors List

    CELAC meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 27, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @CubaMINREX

Published 27 October 2022 (4 hours 12 minutes ago)
Opinion

The CELAC countries also proposed holding a meeting of economy ministers in order to design a common agenda that can respond to the global crisis.

At the end of their 23rd meeting in Buenos Aires, the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the countries belonging to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) demanded that the United States exclude Cuba from the list of State sponsors of terrorism.

They renewed their commitment to defend the sovereignty of the Latin American countries by demanding the elimination of all threats, aggressions, and unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law.

The CELAC countries reiterated the call of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, a US policy established 6 decades ago that causes serious damage to the well-being of the Cuban people.

They also reiterated their rejection of the U.S. unilateral lists and certifications that affect Latin American countries. Among those is the list of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

The participants in the Buenos Aires meeting expressed their interest in overcoming poverty and inequalities through social, economic, productive, cultural, and environmental integration.

They proposed holding a meeting of economy ministers in order to design a common agenda that can respond to the global crisis fueled by the Ukrainian conflict.

In their final declaration, the CELAC foreign affairs ministers also highlighted the importance of addressing the drug problem from a health policy perspective and the need to strengthen South-South cooperation mechanisms.

In order to face the impacts of climate change, they also proposed strengthening CELAC's Fund for Climate Adaptation and Comprehensive Response to Natural Disasters.

