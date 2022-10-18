Cuba Thanks US for Humanitarian Aid Offer After Hurricane Ian

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday thanked the United States for its offer of assistance to alleviate the enormous damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit the western part of the archipelago on September 27.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister wrote, “We appreciate the offer of humanitarian aid from the United States. The material contribution worth two million dollars (USD) through the International Federation of the Red Cross will contribute to our recovery and support efforts for those affected by the ravages of Hurricane Ian.”

The hurricane caused partial or total damage to more than 100,000 homes, knocked out power lines and communications in the affected provinces, and caused considerable damage to agriculture and healthcare centers, schools, industries and other important facilities.