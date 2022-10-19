Red Cross to Channel US Aid to Cuba

The resources coming from Washington are one of the many solidarity supports that Cuba is receiving from several countries and social organizations in the world.

Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that the International Federation of the Red Cross will be the channel through which the U.S. government would make a donation of US$2 million.

These resources from the United States Department of State will be used to meet the immediate needs of Cubans affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit this Caribbean nation three weeks ago.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that Cuba has kept a long and fluid relationship with the Red Cross and the Red Crescent, organizations to which the Caribbean country has long belonged.

"This contribution will contribute to the enormous recovery and reconstruction efforts carried out by the national authorities and the people," the Cuban diplomats said.

While this is happening, however, the United States maintains its economic, trade, and financial blockade against Cuba, which has lasted over sixty years and has generated losses for the Cuban people worth over US$144 billion.

As it passed through Cuba, Hurricane Ian left considerable damage to homes and public infrastructure for the provision of basic services, especially in the western province of Pinar del Rio.