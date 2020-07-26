Cuban Medical Brigade Headed to the Virgin Islands

Most health professionals have more than 5 years of experience in fighting infectious diseases.

A group of 22 Cuban health professionals headed Saturday to the British Virgin Islands to help in the fight against COVID-19.

They are part of Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Brigade that has served thousands of patients around the world.

A group of 22 health professionals, including 11 doctors, 9 nurses and one administrative professional are part of the mission.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, took to Twitter to announce the trip and said how happy Cuba feels to share their experiences throughout the world.

Una Brigada de 22 profesionales de la salud partió hacia Islas Vírgenes Británicas para apoyar en el enfrentamiento a la #COVID19.



"A brigade of 22 health professionals left for the British Virgin Islands to support the fight against COVID-19. In response to the request of the authorities of that territory, Cuba shares its experience, solidarity, and cooperation in the face of the pandemic."

Doctor Miriam Sanchez, head of the brigade, said it was an honor to be part of the medical team and emphasized her team’s commitment to accomplish the mission.

Premier Andrew Fahie confirmed the trip while thanking Cuba for their willingness to help the island in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“This has been long in coming and after their 14-days in quarantine, and after their successful COVID-19 testing, they will join our local medical team to strengthen our resolve in the fight against the coronavirus,” Premier Andrew Fahie said.

Cuba has so far sent teams of medical staff to several countries in the region, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, Barbados, St Kitts Nevis, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Belize, Jamaica, and Suriname.