Cuba Has Not Recorded Any Deaths From COVID-19 Over Two Weeks

Cuban doctors have discharged 2,352 out of 2,555 COVID-19 patients so far.

Cuba's Health Ministry (MINSAP) Tuesday reported that there have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the last 16 days.

In the last 24 hours, the health authorities carried out 3,346 COVID-19 tests and detected 23 positive cases.

Of this amount, 22 infections were generated by contact with other patients and one infection resulted from international transmission.

In the group of new cases, 13 people had no symptoms when the authorities gave them the COVID-19 screening test.

Cuba is sending medical brigades around the world to stop coronavirus. The US govt is threatening to SANCTION countries that accept Cuban aid. How mean, demented and evil is that??? Join the campaign to award Cuban doctors the Nobel prize. https://t.co/WEIjHZlWdl #CubaNobel — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 22, 2020

As of Tuesday morning, Cuba had reported 2,555 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths. Al least 2,352 people have recovered from the COVID-19 disease so far, the MINSAP Epidemiology director Francisco Duran reported.

Some 284 patients are kept under surveillance and 114 people are active patients. All of them receive personalized attention from the Cuban health care system.

Up to now, the world registers 16,249,165 COVID-19 cases and 649,208 deaths. The death rate fluctuates around 3.99 percent.