Cuban Sends Medical Brigade to Turks and Caicos Islands

Even though this territory has a small outbreak, the government is seeking health guidance.

A new medical brigade from the Cuban Henry Reeve contingent arrived Monday at the Turks and Caicos Islands to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean informed.

The group of 20 health professionals consists of doctors and nurse graduates, who were received by the Deputy Governor Anya Williams and by the Minister of Health of this British overseas territory. The members of the brigade have more than five years of experience in Cuba's health system.

Turks and Caicos Island has just over 33,000 inhabitants, and even though the coronavirus has not severely affected the authorities have asked for external help so that the outbreak does not get out of hand.

"Pandemic has to be fought with solidarity, not selfishness. This is the 35th Henry Reeve brigade, which already collaborates in 28 countries, (...) the disposition is to continue offering solidarity amidst this international emergency," the Ministry's Director Eugenio Martinez stressed.

���� Grupo de 20 profesionales de la salud de #Cuba llega a Islas Turcas y Caicos. Son recibidos por la vicegobernadora Anya Williams.

In recent months, more than 3,300 Cuban health workers have joined to the more than 28,000 who were operating in 59 countries before the international health emergency outbreak.

"This is an important landmark for Cuban medical collaboration. Turks and Caicos Islands' government did not hesitate to ask our cooperation to strengthen their health system," Head of the Central Unit for Medical Cooperation Juan Delgado said in a farewell act.

Turks and Caicos Island has so far reported 12 positive cases, with only one dead. The remaining eleven has been discharged from the hospital.