US: Anti-imperialist Activist Praises Cuban Medical Solidarity

U.S. San Francisco activist and author Diana Block eulogized the Cuban Medical cooperation brigades and qualified them as an extraordinary example of international cooperation on Tuesday.

"Doctors at Henry Reeve represent a model of service and solidarity that people around the world can take inspiration from," she expressed.

Block encouraged the City and County of San Francisco Supervisors' Board legislative initiative of cooperating with Cuba in the medical and pharmaceutical field, considering the island's pandemic management and health achievements.

The anti-imperialist and feminist activist also criticized Trump's blockade hardening with the activation of title III of Helms-Burton law. She also contrasted Cuba's and U.S.' governments' responses to the pandemic.

Block stressed that Cuba sent medical aid to the most vulnerable and harmed nations since the early pandemic.

"It is also interesting for me, she said, that the contingent bears the name that honors an American who fought in the first war of independence for Cuba (1868-1878), which points to a long history of solidarity between our peoples", she stated.

From March to July, Cuba has sent Henry Reeve brigades to over 35 European, Caribbean, African, and Middle Eastern nations to assist COVID-19 patients.